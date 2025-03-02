Logan Paul stirs up controversy after major announcement is made about him at Elimination Chamber 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 02, 2025 03:19 GMT
The Maverick (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
The Maverick (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Logan Paul is no stranger to stirring up controversy, and it was a surprising moment at Elimination Chamber that may have done so, as it was specifically regarding one moment involving Alicia Taylor. Logan Paul trolled WWE fans on SmackDown this past week when he came out to John Cena's music, circa Shawn Michaels in 2005.

Ironically, that too, happened in Canada. However, it was during his entrance at Elimination Chamber that he may have stirred things up a bit.

Coming out with the American flag, Logan Paul was announced by Alicia Taylor as being from Dorado, Puerto Rico.

also-read-trending Trending

Now, if you're wondering why this is so controversial, there are a few reasons. For one, Paul chose the flag of the US, which, due to political happenings in Canada, doesn't have the best reputation right now.

However, Paul's move to Puerto Rico was particularly controversial for people in that region as it represents an encroachment of sorts, with the sentiment being that rich Americans use Puerto Rico for a lower cost of living and potential tax benefits, only to outprice locals.

Somehow, it seems like Logan is unlikely to respond to such a controversy, but at this point, controversy is his middle name.

Edited by Arsh Das
