Logan Paul suddenly rips a fan's t-shirt on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Logan Paul make an appearance. Just a day after playing in the Sidemen Charity Match, The Maverick was in Madison Square Garden to address AJ Styles.

However, before he could speak with The Phenomenal One, Logan Paul got into it with a fan. As he entered the arena, Paul took his time admiring the splendor of MSG and examining what some of the fans were wearing.

This is when things got heated, as the social media sensation spotted one fan wearing an "I Hate Logan Paul" t-shirt. Understandably, the 29-year-old was unhappy with what he saw, and things got physical.

He walked up to the fan, pointed at the shirt, and suddenly ripped it off him. He then threw it away, while the fan could do nothing but look both embarrassed and shocked at ringside. Paul then entered the ring, got himself a mic, and began cutting a promo about both himself and, eventually, AJ Styles.

Considering the situation, the fan was likely a plant. WWE probably placed him in the crowd just to have Paul rip off his t-shirt. The company is known for planting fans in the arena for wrestler interactions.

Regardless, it was a pretty entertaining part of the segment, especially given how irate the YouTuber looked about the whole thing.

