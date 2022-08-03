"This is the end of my career" - Current WWE Superstar thought he would suffer a major injury during match with The Miz 

Newly signed WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently revealed that he was sure he would suffer a leg fracture against The Miz.

The A-Lister and Paul faced off this past Saturday at SummerSlam in what was one of the most entertaining matches of the night. One of the biggest moments of the match came when Logan jumped from the ring post to the announce table, crashing both him and The Miz through it.

Speaking on his podcast, Impaulsive, the social media star said that he thought he was going to suffer an injury when he leaped from the top rope.

"Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it out of that without a broken arm or leg, I swear to God. That table jump, the first time I practiced it, the stunt guy goes, ‘You are going to break both femurs'. When I was jumping off of that pylon onto the table, I had one thought before I made the final leap, I swear to God. I’m looking around at this stadium and I’m like, this is it. This is a moment that can make or break a career. And I go, my life’s been going so good. I did great in WrestleMania. I’m gonna jump and break both my femurs right now. I go, this is the end of my career, f**k it and then just f*****g nailed it. I couldn’t believe it bro!" H/T Post Wrestling

Following on from his victory, the 27 year old has revealed that he intends to perform both domestically and overseas in WWE for many years to come.

The Miz praises Logan Paul's in-ring talents

Despite their in-ring animosities, the former WWE Champion knows a skilled performer when he sees one.

During a recent interview with MackMania, The Miz said Paul is one of the most naturally gifted stars he has ever seen.

"Logan is one of those people who picks something up right off the bat. He just picked it up quickly. So, yeah, he is definitely one of the best natural talents I’ve ever seen." H/T 411 Mania

Although Paul won at SummerSlam, The Miz is determined to avenge his loss, and therefore a rematch between the two may soon take place.

How did Logan Paul fare at SummerSlam? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far