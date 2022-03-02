Logan Paul on training for his WrestleMania match

YouTube star Logan Paul has talked about his training process for his upcoming match at WWE's WrestleMania 38.

Paul was announced as the tag team partner of The Miz at the Showcase of the Immortals, as the pair are set to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming two-night premium live event.

The announcement was made on a recent edition of Miz TV on RAW, as "The A-Lister" revealed that Paul would be his partner before introducing him to the ring.

When he arrived in the ring, a brawl erupted between Paul, Miz, and the Mysterios. This resulted in a Skull Crushing Finale delivered to both Rey and Dominik, with Paul himself delivering one to the latter.

With the match between two teams set for WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Logan Paul joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his training process, noting that he was heading to Orlando to receive the proper training.

“I’m going to go to Orlando and get proper training there and just learn everything I need to know about taking hits and giving hits, and just fully immerse myself in the sport like I do everything that I end up doing.” Paul said (H/T PWMania)

Logan Paul got Stunnered at WrestleMania 37

Though he has been floated as a potential opponent for the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in-ring return, Kevin Owens was up to something very different on night two of WrestleMania last year.

Following a victory in a match with long-time friend cum rival Sami Zayn, Owens delivered a Stunner to Logan Paul to the raucous cheers of the Tampa Bay crowd.

What do you think of Paul's recent comments? Do you think he and Miz can defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania?

