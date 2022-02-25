"It's good for business" – WWE Superstar on Logan Paul performing at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Mark Andrews gave his opinion on the recent return of Logan Paul and what it means for wrestling in general.

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial individuals on the internet, with many either despising him or admiring his relaxed, uncaring attitude.

The YouTuber made his WWE return this week and will be performing at WrestleMania 38. A portion of wrestling fans has always been against part-timers and celebrities taking the spots of hard-working wrestlers on the biggest show of the year.

However, on his podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, Mark Andrews discussed the positives of Logan's inclusion on the show of shows:

"Some wrestling fans might hate me for saying this, but it's good for business, and I feel like a lot of YouTubers as annoying, as some of them can be, they're probably made for wrestling. Do you know what I mean? They already get the reaction online...that shows everything that a wrestler is." (from 27:45 to 28:00)

Andrews went on to say as long as Paul respects wrestling, the social media star's presence in WWE is good for everyone involved:

"As long as you have a celebrity who comes in, who respects what the industry is, in my opinion, it's just good for business. When you bring in a celebrity like Knoxville or Logan, you know, it's pretty sick, to be honest, brings in a lot more people watching it." (from 28:30 to 29:02)

Logan Paul hit Dominik Mysterio with a skull-crushing finale on RAW this week.

The Miz and Logan Paul confronted The Mysterios on RAW

With wrestling rumors mills running rampant at the possible return of a Dashing wrestler, The Miz took full advantage of this story last week on RAW.

After failing to defeat Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber, The Miz announced that he'd reveal a mystery partner to face the father-son duo of Rey & Dominik at WrestleMania 38. The tag team partner was none other than Logan Paul.

