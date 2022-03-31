"He's going to do great" WWE Superstar on Logan Paul's WrestleMania match

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has complimented the athletic abilities of his upcoming WrestleMania opponent Logan Paul.

Although Logan is new to the world of pro-wrestling, the YouTuber has proven his mettle in the sport of boxing. The 26-year-old faced off against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6, 2021. The veteran boxer went on to praise Logan's toughness during the post-fight interview.

The Maverick and The Miz will take on The Mysterios in a tag team match this weekend at WrestleMania. The social media star's rival Rey Mysterio recently participated in a Q&A with WWE UK. The Lucha Libre legend stated that he does not doubt that Logan Paul will do great at WrestleMania 38.

"I have no doubt in my mind that he's going to do great, just because he's done some amateur wrestling and he has boxed against one of the greatest boxers in the history of boxing, Floyd Mayweather. There's no doubt that The Miz is probably training him correctly."

Logan Paul has been training hard for his WrestleMania match

Logan Paul will make his WWE in-ring debut at this year's WrestleMania. The YouTuber seems to be taking his wrestling training extremely seriously in preparation for his upcoming bout.

Paul has a background in amateur wrestling and has proven to be a skilled boxer. The Ohio-born star's athletic abilities are a welcome addition to the world of Sports Entertainment. In a recent video posted by WWE, Paul can be seen pushing his body to the limits while training alongside The Miz.

The 26-year-old has featured on various episodes of RAW as the build-up to his match has warmed up. However, WWE is yet to showcase his ability in the ring truly. The podcaster's debut could lead to fans being pleasantly surprised on April 02.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh