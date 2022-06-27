Logan Paul teases wrestling return with incredible training shots, WWE's Twitter account responds

It appears that Logan Paul might be on his way back to WWE.

While he was heavily featured on the road to WrestleMania 38, Paul hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the company's biggest show of the year. There, he was attacked by his tag team partner, The Miz, following their tag team win over the Mysterios.

Paul spoke to multiple media outlets following WrestleMania, teasing that this might be something he'd want to do full time. He described how the experience helped him see that he enjoyed wrestling. Now, it seems like he might be interested in returning to the ring.

On June 26, Paul took to Twitter to post some pictures of himself training, and he called out WWE's Twitter account in his message.

"*Eye ball emoji* @WWE," Logan Paul said in a tweet.

It didn't take long for WWE's profile to respond to Paul by quote retweeting his message and using the eyeball emoji.

Logan Paul has appeared at the last two WrestleManias

While Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, he also appeared at WrestleMania 37 on commentary for the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Following the matchup, Kevin Owens hit Paul with a Stunner, which made the live crowd in Tampa, Florida, very happy.

It's been said that Miz's attack on Paul at WrestleMania was to set up his return to WWE programming as a babyface down the line. It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe responds to Paul if he comes back in the weeks ahead.

While we don't know what's next for Paul and WWE, it would make sense to see him return this summer to get some payback on The Miz after what happened at WrestleMania. Perhaps a match at SummerSlam between these two men is in the cards? We'll find out soon enough.

