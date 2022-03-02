The Miz hails Logan Paul as an "absolute natural" in a WWE ring

WWE Superstar The Miz has praised his WrestleMania tag team partner Logan Paul for his surprising skills inside the ring.

Paul and Miz will take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Speaking to TMZ, The Miz discussed how surprised he was by the speed at which Logan managed to execute The Miz's finisher, the Skull-Crushing Finale. The former WWE Champion also shared his excitement at the prospect of them teaming up at WrestleMania.

"I was showing him my move and my move isn't like the easiest move to do. It takes time to get it correctly. Logan, I showed it to him like once, literally picked it up like that and I was like 'oh okay, this is going to be fun'." said Miz from (0:11 to 0:32)

The Miz said that working with Paul has been a blast, with the former WWE Champion calling the social media star an absolute natural.

"I want to make sure that he is absolutely prepared and he's willing to be prepared, like he's willing to put in the work the effort and it's been a blast, honestly he's an absolute natural." Miz noted from (1:06 to 1:15)

Come WrestleMania; The size of the crowd will not faze Logan Paul due to his participation in significant boxing events against combat sports legends like Floyd Mayweather.

The Miz believes Logan Paul will have many more WWE matches

With Paul's experience in boxing and his background in amateur wrestling, The Miz believes Paul has the talent to perform on a more regular basis for WWE.

Continuing his conversation with TMZ, The Miz said Logan Paul's future in WWE is entirely up to him and the company.

"Honestly, it’s up to him, and obviously it’s up to WWE. If he does well at WrestleMania, this could lead to something more." said Miz (From 1:33 to 1:39)

Despite some deeming the involvement of a celebrity like Paul to be a bit of a farce, the athelticism and charisma that Logan clearly possesses could lead to a surprisingly entertaining match at this year's event in Dallas.

