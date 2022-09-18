Logan Paul trolls himself following unique comeback at WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently had a fun take on the unique comment he made during the press conference for Crown Jewel.

The YouTuber was part of WWE's press conference where a match between him and Roman Reigns was announced for the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, Logan stated that while Reigns is The Head of the Table, he is "The Table."

The comment was met with confusion from fans and critics, and an attendee was heard yelling "what the f**k" after Logan said the aforementioned line. However, the social media star decided to poke fun at his comment through a Twitter post.

The Maverick posted a picture of himself as a table on his official Twitter handle, which can be seen below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Today I called myself a table Today I called myself a table https://t.co/mcCPHPUtmz

Roman Reigns dissed Logan Paul ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest superstars of the current generation and has been unstoppable since turning heel two years ago. The Tribal Chief has decimated everyone on his path to the top and has held the Universal Championship for over 700 days.

After the press conference, Reigns dismissed The Maverick as a threat during a chat with Boxing Social. He stated that Paul is only here for the experience, and he will give the latter plenty of vlogging material during their rivalry.

“It’s not even about going home unhappy,” Reigns continued. “It’s the experience, right? That’s what these vloggers do. It’s not about having legitimate talent or skill. It’s, ‘Look at me, I can film all day long, consecutively, all year long! That’s my talent!’ So, we’re gonna give him some good vlogging material.” [2:00 - 2:18]

Logan Paul will take on Roman Reigns in what will be just his third match inside a WWE ring. The YouTuber previously defeated The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022. Before that, he teamed up with The A-Lister to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

While Logan has fared well in both his outings, a clash against the unstoppable Roman Reigns will be a different challenge. Fans will have to wait and see if The Maverick can score an upset victory in Saudi Arabia.

