Logan Paul vs Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble may have a surprising finish, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens facing off at WWE Royal Rumble may lead to an unpredictable outcome, or so a veteran thinks. The name in question is none other than Bill Apter.

Owens is considered to be one of the toughest superstars on WWE's roster at the moment. As such, many expect him to take the victory in his upcoming match against Logan Paul, with the United States Championship on the line. However, Bill Apter thinks that an upset may happen.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter explained that Kevin Owens' anger may get the better of him, leading to him not being able to bag the gold.

"I think Kevin Owens is gonna put up a hell of a fight. But I think he is gonna lose his temper, and I think either disqualification or something, but Logan Paul will retain the championship," the veteran said. [29:44 onwards]

Logan Paul is no stranger to playing mind games, as is evident from his heel tactics. His skills in the ring are also nothing to scoff at, which may be enough for him to come out on top at WWE Royal Rumble.

