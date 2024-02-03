Logan Paul wants to drool when he looks at 26-year-old male star

Logan Paul stated he wants to drool when he looks at a 26-year-old star during WWE SmackDown.

Logan Paul shocked the world when he defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to win the United States Championship. After winning the title, he announced a tournament to determine his number one contender which was won by Kevin Owens.

The two men faced each other at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Owens was on his way to victory when the referee disqualified him after he saw Owens have the brass knuckles in his hand.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Owens confronted Paul and asked for a rematch but he was declined one by the United States Champion. Paul then told him to focus on Austin Theory while he did his commentary duty.

As the match between Owens and Austin went on, Logan was all praise for Theory and his impressive physique. He even went as far as to say that Theory made him drool. Logan said it with such seriousness that it made for entertaining television.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens ended up defeating Austin Theory before he chased Logan out of the arena.

What did you make of Logan Paul's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.