Logan Paul should win the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank contract, thinks WWE veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer has made an interesting comment about Logan Paul that's bound to leave a lot of fans in disagreement. Mark Henry wants to see the controversial star win this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

It won't be a stretch to call Logan Paul the most hated man in all of WWE. The WWE Universe doesn't like the controversial YouTuber one bit, and he receives a massive chorus of boos every time he comes out to the ring.

In a new chat with Busted Open's Denise Salcedo, WWE legend Mark Henry said the following about The Maverick possibly winning the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase:

"I would like to see Logan Paul in the running for the Money In The Bank. Can you imagine him with the Money In The Bank briefcase?" [0:00-0:13]

Logan Paul received big praise from John Cena at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 ended with John Cena securing his 17th world title after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of The Show of Shows. Earlier that night, Paul defeated former WWE Champion AJ Styles in a singles match, which left many fans fuming.

Later on IMPAULSIVE, Paul revealed that Cena praised him backstage following his match:

“Later in the day after my match (John Cena) was walking by, before he became the GOAT statistically, he pointed at me and said ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’ I was all sweaty, it was right after my match. He looked me in the eye and pointed at me and said ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Paul has done incredibly well for himself in WWE so far, and many fans believe he still has a lot left to do in the promotion. With Paul still being quite young, it would be interesting to see how long he remains with the Stamford-based company.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Henry's quotes!

