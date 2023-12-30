Logan Paul in WWE "is an absolute nightmare," according to former Universal Champion

A former Universal Champion didn't hold back when he called Logan Paul an "absolute nightmare".

Ever since Kevin Owens moved to SmackDown a few weeks ago, he has made a name for himself. He is in a storyline feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Kevin Owens also took part in the United States Championship contender tournament which was announced by Logan a couple of weeks ago. Despite being injured, Owens made it to the finals of the tournament and will take on Santos Escobar next week on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

The winner of the tournament will receive a United States Championship match against Logan. Ahead of the finals, Kevin Owens appeared on tonight's special episode of WWE SmackDown to give his honest thoughts on the current United States Champion.

"It’s not even just about getting more gold, it’s about taking it away from Logan Paul because I’ve said it, before I’ll say it again, him in my ring, in WWE and as US Champion is an absolute nightmare."

Check out the full interview here:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Kevin Owens will be able to defeat Santos Escobar, and then Logan to win the United States Championship.

Do you agree with Kevin Owens' statement on Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments section below.