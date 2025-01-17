  • home icon
Logan Pauls calls out big Triple H mistake; sends him a message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 17, 2025 03:00 GMT
Logan Paul had something to say (Image credit: WWE.com)

Logan Paul has called out Triple H in a big way. The star has sent him a message immediately.

Triple H opened RAW's debut episode on Netflix by welcoming fans to the show's new era. With RAW moving to Netflix, there have been big changes in how the shows are booked, and it's a new time for the company. Heading into WrestleMania, it's time for WWE's biggest season, and it seems Paul is ready.

When Triple H welcomed everyone to the Netflix era of WWE RAW, Paul stopped backstage and spoke to those around him. He said that The Game had made a mistake, and it was the Logan Paul Era. He told The CCO had also messed up his lines, sending a message. It remains to be seen what his response will be.

"It's actually the Logan Paul era. Should I tell him that? No, he messed up his line. He told me he'd say the Logan Paul era." (5:37 - 5:45)

With Logan Paul declaring it's now his era, he will have to back it up, which won't be easy. Several challenges are waiting for the star on the main roster, and with him wanting to go after the big championships, the coming year should see a lot of big matches between him and the rest of the roster in the coming days.

