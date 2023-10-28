"Logan vs Roman rematch", "Another classic" - WWE Universe reacts to Logan Paul "acknowledging" Roman Reigns on SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul attacked Rey Mysterio ahead of their match at Crown Jewel. Fans believe that the Maverick "acknowledged" Roman Reigns after he took out the United States Champion.

Following the attack, Paul threw up the one, a gesture commonly used by Reigns and The Bloodline. A tweet hilariously suggested that the Maverick acknowledged The Tribal Chief after laying out the United States Champion.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Paul "acknowledging" Reigns, as the majority claimed that they would like to see a rematch between the two men.

Check out the reactions to Logan Paul "acknowledging" The Tribal Chief:

Paul and Reigns crossed paths at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The match was set up after Reigns' appearance on Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Despite Paul's unsuccessful attempt to dethrone the Head of the Table, he did push the latter to his limits. However, as of right now, at Crown Jewel, the 28-year-old will aim to become the new United States Champion by defeating The Master of the 619.

Corey Graves provided his take on Roman Reigns' upcoming match against LA Knight

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The Tribal Chief is arguably the most dominant champion in modern history. However, Corey Graves believes that his plans for the record books would be destroyed, courtesy of the Megastar.

Speaking on a recent edition of After the Bell, Graves explained the consequences of Knight dethroning Reigns and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Saudi Arabia.

He said:

"Maybe LA Knight does manage to pull off the impossible. In which case yes, it screws up all of Roman's grandiose plans for the record books. The few records that are left that he hasn't overtaken already. Which, that would be a little disheartening and disappointing from a fan's perspective."

Reigns' last title defense was back at SummerSlam 2023 when he defeated Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy Uso return and betray his twin brother.

