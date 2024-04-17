19-year-old WWE star answers Ilja Dragunov's open challenge; puts on an impressive performance 

Current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov issued an open challenge to the locker room to face him in a non-title match on the latest episode of NXT. 19-year-old star Je'Von Evans answered the challenge.

The Mad Dragon will defend his title against Trick Williams at NXT Spring Breakin'. If the latter loses the bout, he will have to leave NXT. Dragunov was told by General Manager Ava that she didn't want him to interfere in the main event match between Trick and Carmelo Hayes. The champion was then scheduled to have a match against a random opponent.

Many superstars tried to answer the challenge, but Je'Von Evans beat them to the race. He and Ilja Dragunov started trading fists after the bell rang. The champion nailed him with a suplex and a big chop, followed by another German Suplex. He then hit Evans with a couple of chops in the corner.

Later on, Ilja caught Evans and dropped him on the mat with a standing powerbomb. He rocked the youngster with a big lariat but ate a Spanish Fly. Ilja Dragunov hit a big kick for a two-count. Evans nailed him with a suicide dive and went for a splash, but the champion got his knees up. Ilja then hit the Torpedo Moscow to win the match.

Would you like to see Je'Von Evans get a title shot in the future?

