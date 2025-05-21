  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Lola Vice
  • Lola Vice defeats former WWE champion while 26-year-old star remains absent from TV

Lola Vice defeats former WWE champion while 26-year-old star remains absent from TV

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 21, 2025 03:25 GMT
Lola Vice got the victory (Image via WWE.com)
Lola Vice got the victory (Image via WWE.com)

Lola Vice collided with Fallon Henley on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The latter's Fatal Influence teammate Jazmyn Nyx was once again absent from the show.

Ad

Last week, when Fatal Influence confronted Stephanie Vaquer, Nyx was the only member who wasn't there. The reason for her absence was not explained on TV. She and her boyfriend received backlash after a video went viral on social media of him mocking a disabled person.

Lola Vice locked Fallon Henley in an ankle lock during their match on WWE NXT this week. The former MMA fighter went for an armbar but got kicked in the head on the outside. Henley delivered a knee to the midsection and the two stars took each other out with a double clothesline.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They traded punches and Lola Vice hit a few kicks and a running hip attack in the corner. Vice hit Fallon Henley with a kick to the spine and got a near fall. Lola hit a few more kicks and Henley did a springboard blockbuster.

Vice locked the former NXT Women's North American Champion in an armbar but couldn't fully lock it in. Jacy Jayne tried to interfere but Lola sent Fallon into her own partner, knocking Jayne off the apron. Lola then hit a backfist and won the match via pinfall.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications