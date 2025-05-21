Lola Vice defeats former WWE champion while 26-year-old star remains absent from TV

Lola Vice collided with Fallon Henley on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The latter's Fatal Influence teammate Jazmyn Nyx was once again absent from the show.
Last week, when Fatal Influence confronted Stephanie Vaquer, Nyx was the only member who wasn't there. The reason for her absence was not explained on TV. She and her boyfriend received backlash after a video went viral on social media of him mocking a disabled person.
Lola Vice locked Fallon Henley in an ankle lock during their match on WWE NXT this week. The former MMA fighter went for an armbar but got kicked in the head on the outside. Henley delivered a knee to the midsection and the two stars took each other out with a double clothesline.
They traded punches and Lola Vice hit a few kicks and a running hip attack in the corner. Vice hit Fallon Henley with a kick to the spine and got a near fall. Lola hit a few more kicks and Henley did a springboard blockbuster.
Vice locked the former NXT Women's North American Champion in an armbar but couldn't fully lock it in. Jacy Jayne tried to interfere but Lola sent Fallon into her own partner, knocking Jayne off the apron. Lola then hit a backfist and won the match via pinfall.