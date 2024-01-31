Lola Vice defeats recently debuted SmackDown star on WWE NXT

On the latest episode of NXT, Lola Vice had a match against her former tag team partner, Elektra Lopez. The latter made her main roster debut on SmackDown last week, where she reunited with Legado Del Fantasma.

Vice and Perez used to be friends who began feuding after the former eliminated the latter from the women's battle royal several weeks ago. During their match on NXT this week, Elektra speared Lola immediately after the bell rang.

Lola Vice tackled her, and they both ended up on the floor. Elektra sent Lola face-first into the ring post. She followed it up with a knee to the face in the ring. Vice hit Lopez with a series of kicks in the corner and a running hip attack for a two-count.

Expand Tweet

Lola tried to lock Elektra Lopez in a submission hold, but the latter broke it up by powerbombing her on the mat. The two stars started exchanging strikes. Lopez hit a ripcord clothesline and a slam for a two-count. Lola Vice hit her with a spin kick to win the match.

Lola won the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout tournament. When do you think she will cash in her contract? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here