Lola Vice set for major title match at WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend

Lola Vice won an important match tonight on NXT. She will now compete in a title match during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Just a few weeks ago, NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer made history by winning the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia, making her a double champion. However, Ava announced that La Primera would vacate the NXT Women's North American Championship and there would be a six-woman ladder match to determine the new champion at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a series of qualifier matches to determine the participants of the match, and so far, four women have qualified, meaning that there are only two spots remaining in the match. Tonight on WWE NXT, Lola Vice competed against Tatum Paxley in another qualifier match.

Both women delivered impressive performances. Paxley even came close to winning. However, it was Vice's MMA background that proved useful. She was able to defeat Paxley and punch her ticket to Stand & Deliver 2025.

It will be interesting to see who will be the final woman to qualify for the ladder match for the NXT Women's North American Championship at Stand & Deliver 2025.

