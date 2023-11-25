Long-absent WWE star sends message ahead of Survivor Series; loving post about hometown return

An absent WWE Superstar recently sent out a message on his social media account ahead of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event scheduled for November 25, 2023. The name in question is Karrion Kross.

Kross was last seen on World Wrestling Entertainment's television during the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he locked horns with AJ Styles in a losing effort. He has since wrestled in dark matches and during several live events but has not been seen on TV.

The star recently competed in a dark match after the latest episode of the blue brand went off the air. Karrion Kross defeated Cedric Alexander in Chicago, which is the hometown of his wife, Scarlett.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter after the bout and posted a loving message for his wife's hometown return. Kross mentioned that Chicago is one of their top favorite cities in the world.

"I brought home Chicago’s favorite daughter for the holidays. Still one of our top favorite cities in the world to compete in. Until next time. @WWE," Kross shared.

Another Chicago-based former WWE Superstar is rumored to return at Survivor Series 2023

Scarlett and Karrion Kross' appearance in Chicago may have only been during the dark match after SmackDown went off-air. However, a former WWE Superstar is heavily rumored to return for Survivor Series, which is scheduled in his hometown of Chicago on November 25, 2023.

The name in question is CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar has been rumored to return to WWE for quite some time. He was last seen on the Stamford-based promotion's television in 2014.

However, the 45-year-old could finally return to World Wrestling Entertainment during the premium live event in his hometown of Chicago.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see if Punk will show up on November 25 or not. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the Best in the World remains to be seen.

Do you believe CM Punk will return at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

