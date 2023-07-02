Long time alliance implodes at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank has not been a good night for Ronda Rousey, as her alliance with Shayna Baszler ended at the event.

The team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez managed to reclaim their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Rousey and Shayna Baszler tonight. However, the title change wasn't even the biggest news coming out of that match.

The team of the former UFC stars lost their titles following Baszler attacking Rousey.

Near the end of the bout, Rousey was looking as if she was about to put away the wrestler who defeated her for the SmackDown Women's Championship a year earlier.

Before that could happen, Baszler struck Rousey with an elbow to the back of the head. Following an angry ground attack, Baszler left the ring and left Rousey at the mercy of their opponents.

A visibly confused Morgan and Rodriguez pulled themselves together long enough for Liv to pin Rousey for the win.

It remains to be seen what Shayna Baszler will have to say with regard to her betrayal at Money in the Bank.

