"Look at what he looks like" - Bobby Lashley gets criticized for hiring security guards against Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in a contract signing segment ahead of their match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Surprisingly, Lashley walked out with a bunch of security guards for the segment and taunted his arch-rival. Lesnar, who couldn't contain his anger, took out the security personnel before being speared by Lashley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE for the segment. He went on to suggest that a guy of Lashley's size didn't need any safety precautions.

"Here's the problem I have with this and again, bro, put yourself in the shoes of the wrestler, okay? Look at Bobby Lashley, look at what he looks like, bro. If the week before Brock Lesnar F5's him twice, Lashley is coming straight away at that ring. I'm sorry guys, guys if this were real, if this were real and Brock Lesnar punked out Bobby Lashley in a bar, there's ten thousand people at the bar and Brock punks out Lashley. The next night they are at the same bar, bro, what's a guy that looks like Lashley going to do?" said Vince Russo [38:20-39:23]

Vince Russo further detailed his opinion on the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley segment

In the same episode, Vince Russo further questioned the logic behind WWE's booking.

He stated that Lashley has constantly taunted The Beast Incarnate but backed out after being hit with an F5.

"Bro, think about the logic in this. Guys, let's just talk logic. Lashley is in his face last week, you know, I beat you (A), I left you lying (B), I eliminated you from the Royal Rumble (C), okay? Right in his grill, okay? The next week he needs ten security guards. This is what they're saying, Chris, 'I'm not afraid of the weak one but now that he F5'ed me, I'm afraid of him'. Come on guys, like, it doesn't make any sense, bro." added Vince Russo [39:37-40:18]

Lashley and Lesnar will once again collide at the Elimination Chamber PLE for the third time after their previous bout at Crown Jewel.

