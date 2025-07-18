"Look, he's stealing your gimmick" - WWE star recalls fans comparing him to Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana recently spoke about being compared to Cody Rhodes. The star became incredibly popular after his match at WWE's crossover event Worlds Collide.
Cody Rhodes has had his fair share of quirky gimmicks. The second-generation wrestler paraded as Stardust for a few years. The gimmick soon wore off its novelty and eventually led to creative differences between Rhodes and WWE.
During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana recalled that when Cody Rhodes started using green face paint as Stardust, people started drawing comparisons. Some fans went on to say that Cody was possibly stealing his gimmick. Mr. Iguana cleared the air and said that Rhodes was doing his own thing and there was no similarity between the two characters.
"When Stardust started to appear like with green, they started to tag me. I mean, I've been Mystery One, I've been painting myself for 17 years. When Stardust came for a couple of years, they're like, 'Look, he's stealing your gimmick.' I'm like, no. He's missing Yezka." [From 6:45 onwards]
Cody has shed his Stardust persona and is now arguably the biggest babyface in WWE. He is gearing up for a huge title match against John Cena at SummerSlam for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
