"Looking like the third wheel" - Twitter reacts to Buddy Matthews awkwardly standing next to Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at the Hall of Fame

The wrestling world has reacted to Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley standing next to Buddy Matthews at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Matthews is currently dating Rhea Ripley. The two previously confirmed their relationship on social media. However, on WWE programming, Dominik and Ripley have bonded well as members of The Judgment Day.

In reaction to Matthews standing next to Ripley and Dominik, fans on Twitter came up with hilarious tweets and memes.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

AxiumMakesEdits. 🇵🇭🍻 @AxiumW @WrestleOps Buddy Matthews and LWO to dominik after the Hall of Fame Ceremony @WrestleOps Buddy Matthews and LWO to dominik after the Hall of Fame Ceremony https://t.co/qr5zRb5Qba

Matthews is currently signed to AEW and is one-third of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions. He is a member of the House of Black faction led by Malakai Black.

Dominik, meanwhile, will be in action on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, as he prepares to face his father and Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio. Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, will be in action against Charlotte Flair.

The Eradicator will challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title and will aim to win her first title on the blue brand. Ripley and Flair will also cross paths on the first night of WrestleMania 39.

