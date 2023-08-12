"Looking at you" - 32-year-old WWE star sends a message to IYO SKY; wants to face her for the title 

Zelina Vega sent a message to WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY on social media during this week's episode of SmackDown.

The opening match of the show saw Charlotte Flair take on Asuka in a singles match. The bout was interrupted by Damage CTRL. The Genius of the SKY took out The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow with a springboard dropkick, resulting in the match ending in a no-contest.

In a recent Twitter post, Zelina Vega shared a photo of herself holding a katana and in the caption, she wrote that she has her sights set on IYO SKY.

Zelina Vega's message to IYO SKY on Twitter

When the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked the fans who should challenge IYO for the WWE Women's Championship, Zelina Vega commented on the post by saying "Me," which means she's interested in a title shot.

Zelina Vega has beaten IYO SKY twice on SmackDown recently

The LWO member holds two victories over The Genius of the Sky on the blue brand. She defeated the latter on the June 16 episode of SmackDown and did the same thing last week. This means if the two stars face each other for the WWE Women's Championship, Zelina Vega has a big chance to win the match and become the new champion.

Zelina Vega has never held singles gold in her entire wrestling career. She was the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament winner and is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, which she held with Carmella. She's a member of the Latino World Order, and dethroning IYO would be a huge achievement for her.

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Zelina Vega on SmackDown.

Would you like to see Zelina as the new WWE Women's Champion?

