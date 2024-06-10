Carmella has technically been out of action since early 2023, but in reality, she has been more or less out since the summer of 2022. Watching NXT Battleground from home, she endorsed a 29-year-old star.

Carmella's return date isn't known. Right now, there doesn't even seem to be much of a sign of her return, as she seems to be more focused on motherhood while Corey Graves continues to be the voice of SmackDown.

During the opening match of NXT Battleground to crown the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion, Carmella was watching from home and seemingly endorsed Fallon Henley, the 29-year-old rising star:

"Ok but @FallonHenleyWWE looks like a da*n star tonight. The jacket, the gear, the makeup. It’s giving CAMP. 10/10 full toot. #NXTBattleground," Carmella wrote.

Trending

You can see her tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The Princess of Staten Island soon confirmed that while Henley looked like a star, she was supporting Jaida Parker. The match was ultimately won by the 25-year-old Kelani Jordan, who made history by becoming the first NXT Women's North American Champion.

Carmella's old partner is no longer with WWE

Expand Tweet

Reggie was a brief but memorable part of the career of the former SmackDown Women's Champion. He played the role of her assistant/sommelier and helped her a lot, only to find himself fired by her.

While she went on a hiatus in late 2022 due to injury, Reggie was eventually moved to NXT, where he took on the role of Scrypts - a complete departure from his normal role.

Unfortunately for Reggie/Scrypts, the world of WWE is far too competitive, and when your colleagues are your competitors, it can be even harder to make it to the top.

Reggie would find himself in a position where his contract was expiring, and WWE simply opted not to renew it. This was the same as Drew Gulak, who was reported to have been released, but in reality, his contract was simply not renewed once it had expired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback