"Looks like something Rhea would wear," "It gives me NATALYA and DANA" - WWE Universe compares current champion's attire to top female superstars'

Rhea Ripley is the current WWE Women's World Champion and has faced many top stars to get to the top. The Nightmare's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, recently posed in what looked like her attire, and the fans had a field day by comparing the look to the gears of many prominent female superstars.

The Judgment Day has become one of the most dominant factions in WWE today. It has grown in strength over the past year, with young stars like Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh joining the group. The heel stable has also formed an alliance with Drew McIntyre ahead of Survivor Series 2023.

Damian Priest recently debuted a new gear, and many fans believe it belongs to his Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley. You can view the picture below:

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champion's image in his new gear is doing the rounds on Twitter, and the fans have had a fun time comparing the look to that of many top female stars, including Natalya, Dana Brooke, and Beth Phoenix.

How did Rhea Ripley react to Damian Priest's claim about The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

This week's RAW started with Cody Rhodes addressing the fans about his future and introducing his WarGames team comprising Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. Rhodes' promo was ultimately interrupted by the male members of The Judgment Day.

While Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik, and McDonagh took shots at Cody Rhodes' team, The American Nightmare's one question pushed The Punishment to his edge. Rhodes asked him who the heel faction's leader was when Ripley wasn't around. In response, Priest yelled that he was the leader of the group.

Priest's claim shocked the fans, and everyone waited to see what Rhea Ripley had to say about the statement. Mami took to Twitter to address the situation in a hilarious manner, as she posted an interesting GIF.

