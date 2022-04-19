"We can work any style" - Los Lotharios on becoming a tag team

WWE Superstars Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) talked about becoming a tag team during a recent interview.

The duo is known as Los Lotharios/Lethal Lovers on WWE's blue brand and is famous for the kiss cam segments on TV. Before this, the two worked as singles competitors but did little of note on the main roster.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Los Lotharios talked about becoming a team. They stated that while they worked well together because of their family connection, they never pitched working as a team in WWE.

Humberto talked about trying out new ideas to prove themselves to WWE management:

"They may have had different plans, but we are always pushing ideas just in case we can help them get there. We want to prove ourselves to them."

Angel then added that even though the two are working as a team, they can work in any style and will do whatever they can to seize the opportunity.

"We can work any style. We can work as a tag team or singles or a group. I think WWE is just teamwork where we talk to the writers, the producers, and the boss. We are always trying something different. Never stay in the same spot or wait for the opportunity. If you’re just waiting, it will never come."

How long have Los Lotharios been a tag team?

Los Lotharios began working as a tag team in September 2021 on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Humberto turned heel, and he and his real-life cousin Angel Garza began tagging. They had victories over the likes of Viking Raiders before moving to SmackDown during the WWE draft.

The two men also had their names shortened from Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza to simply Humberto and Angel. Since becoming a team, the two have competed against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs and challenged Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match on WrestleMania SmackDown.

