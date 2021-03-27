"Losing to Randy Orton isn't a bad thing" - Robert Roode on his rivalry with the 14-time WWE World Champion (Exclusive)

Robert Roode believes his United States Championship match against Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane 2018 is one of the best of his career.

In January 2018, Roode defeated Jinder Mahal to win the vacant United States Championship on WWE SmackDown. The Glorious One’s reign lasted just 54 days before he lost the title to Orton.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino asked Roode if he wanted to hold the title for a longer period of time. While the SmackDown Tag Team Champion was honored to win the United States Championship, he did not mind losing to someone of Orton’s caliber.

“To be honest, obviously you wanna be Champion. That’s what we get into this business for: to be a Champion. The United States Championship had a lot of history behind it, so it was an honor to win that and to hold that for any period of time, to be honest. Losing to Randy Orton isn’t a bad thing. I was more excited about being in the ring with Randy. I was just telling somebody else, that was one of my favorite matches thus far in my career with Randy at that pay-per-view.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Robert Roode’s thoughts on working with Randy Orton. He also discussed his recent battles with The Street Profits and Dominik Mysterio.

Is Randy Orton the greatest WWE Superstar of his era?

Randy Orton became a Grand Slam Champion with his win over Robert Roode

Robert Roode has worked with almost every top male WWE Superstar since joining the main roster in August 2017. In his opinion, Randy Orton is the most accomplished in-ring competitor of his generation.

“Randy is one of those guys, in my opinion, bell to bell, there’s nobody better. In our era, my era, that I’ve seen and I’ve been in the ring with, there’s absolutely nobody better, and we had some great chemistry.”

Randy Orton is set to face long-term rival The Fiend (w/ Alexa Bliss) on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are currently feuding with The Street Profits and Rey & Dominik Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.

