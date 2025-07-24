  • home icon
  "Lost a huge part of mine" - Former WWE Universal Champion reacts to Hulk Hogan's death with a heartbreaking message

"Lost a huge part of mine" - Former WWE Universal Champion reacts to Hulk Hogan's death with a heartbreaking message

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:03 GMT
Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: WWE.com)

WWE Superstars, both present and past, have paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing at the age of 71. Braun Strowman also penned a heartbreaking message on social media.

Strowman is a former WWE Superstar and Universal Champion. His second tenure with the company concluded in May 2025. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, the 41-year-old held the Universal, Intercontinental, and the RAW Tag Team Championships.

On Instagram, Strowman paid tribute to Hogan, stating that he lost a huge part of his childhood.

"Lost a huge part of mine and so many others childhoods today. Professional Wrestling would be no where near what it is without this man. He made wrestling mainstream he made wrestling cool. For me as a fat bullied kid I had two hero’s. My father and @hulkhogan and how crazy that my childhood hero’s became friends later on in my life. Thank you for all the memories and the confidence to believe in myself. You were and will always be a legend!!! This was the first and last photos I had with the Hulkster!! Rest In Power!!!" wrote Strowman.
Check out Strowman's post on Instagram:

Hulk Hogan made his final WWE appearance in January 2025 on the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

bell-icon Manage notifications