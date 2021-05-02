"Lost for words"- Becky Lynch reacts to artwork created in her father's memory 

Becky Lynch had a heartfelt reaction to an incredible artwork featuring her late father on Instagram.

Becky Lynch's father passed away back in March and "The Man" posted an emotional message on her official Instagram handle in his memory. The pro-wrestling world sent its condolences to the former Women's Champion for her loss.

Becky Lynch was incredibly close to her father and he supported her through thick and thin throughout her career as a wrestler. She couldn't control her emotions when a fan named Abdul Malik posted an impressive artwork in her father's memory.

The artist is well known for creating wrestler artworks and you can head over to his Instagram handle to view more of his work. Becky Lynch shared a heartfelt message thanking him for the artwork.

Here's what Lynch said:

This is absolutely incredible. Thank you so much for doing this. I’m a bit lost for words ❤️🙏

Here's the post that received a response from Lynch:

Becky Lynch certainly made her dad proud with her accomplishments

Becky Lynch will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. She was one of the first three women to headline WrestleMania and won the historic match to become a double Women's Champion.

Lynch spoke about how her father never judged her and was always supportive of her:

"I used to always go to him with the most trivial of problems or concerns because I knew he would never judge. In my weird teenage years, he never batted an eyelid. 'She’s just being herself” - he’d say, and would let me get back to my strange clothes and dog collar chokers," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch is currently on hiatus and there's no concrete news regarding the timing of her return. WWE President Nick Khan has confirmed that Lynch will return somewhere down the line.

"Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future," said Nick Khan.

