WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to social media to comment on the tragic news of Bray Wyatt's death.

Triple H recently announced on Twitter that the former Universal Champion passed away today, August 24, at the age of 36. Reactions to the devastating news are still pouring in from fans and wrestlers from all over the world.

After the news of Bray Wyatt's passing was broken, Rhea Ripley sent out a tweet stating that she is lost for words.

The Eater of Worlds was on TV just a few months ago and was expected to collide with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

At Extreme Rules last year, Wyatt returned to the company with a new character and introduced the world to Uncle Howdy. He went on to feud with LA Knight, leading to a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble, which he won.

Wyatt will be missed by the entire wrestling world, as he was beloved by many people.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this difficult time.

