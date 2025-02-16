"Lot of times it's just not the company" - WWE veteran doesn't think Miro (fka Rusev) will be brought back by Triple H (Exclusive)

While Miro certainly had made an impact on fans in AEW in his lackluster run, a WWE return would not be received well, according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long. The veteran recently talked about the releases by AEW and their potential future.

Miro had been sparingly booked by AEW, owing to various issues. As such, it wasn't exactly a surprise to see him finally being released by the company. Before his time in AEW, Miro had been significantly pushed in WWE as well. However, his run had fizzled out in due course despite some great performances by him as Rusev.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"Well you know he was there, and you know they gave him a big opportunity now. Don't get me wrong, they really gave him that opportunity, they gave him a push. So I don't really what happened with him. I don't know, what it, was it his attitude? A lot of times it's just not the company, sometimes it is the individual." [From 01:30 to 01:45]

Check the whole video here:

The Hall of Famer thinks it is not possible to push Miro in WWE again

While Miro had a significant push in WWE years back, Teddy Long thinks it is no longer possible to push him again.

Adding to his previous comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer stated:

"I just don't see WWE taking him back, for what? What are you gonna do with him after all this? He has went through what he was there, so how are you gonna repackage him and bring him back to do what?" [From 01:52 to 02:02]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Miro down the line, and whether a return to Triple H's roster may be possible.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

