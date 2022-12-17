"Loud gasps from the crowd..." -- WWE fans hail epic title bout on SmackDown as "match of the year" candidate

WWE Universe saw one of the year's best matches unfold on the latest edition of SmackDown when Ricochet challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Fans took to Twitter to react to the bout, as many hailed it as one of the best.

Earlier this month, the high-flying superstar fought against the biggest competitors to win a title opportunity against Gunther in the SmackDown World Cup. The final match of the tournament saw Ricochet go up against Santos Escobar in another enthralling contest. The One and Only was determined to reclaim his gold this week on SmackDown.

Although he may have failed in that task, the challenger successfully managed to get the entire WWE Universe behind him. He locked horns with Gunther in an unforgettable in-ring banger that the internet has deemed an "instant banger."

Both superstars took turns dominating the match, with each relying on their respective strengths. While Ricochet used speed to his advantage, Gunther employed his monster-like strength to assert his dominance.

Several fans had high expectations from the title match, but the entire live crowd invested in it as it progressed. Ricochet kicking out of multiple near pinfalls had WWE fans on their feet. Gunther was evidently taken aback by the challenger's resilience.

The match's closing moments saw Ricochet hit Gunther with a barrage of superkicks before he managed to land one directly in the champion's face. The latter hit Ricochet with a powerbomb, but the latter kicked out. However, the Imperium leader eventually prevailed after sealing his victory with The Last Symphony.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to the title match between Ricochet and Gunther on SmackDown.

ED @xWrestlingEOD @WWE @Gunther_AUT That was a ppv caliber match on free tv good sht @WWE @Gunther_AUT That was a ppv caliber match on free tv good sht

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The way Ricochet has been going crazy lately needs to be studied. That boy is a PLAY MAKER #SmackDown The way Ricochet has been going crazy lately needs to be studied. That boy is a PLAY MAKER #SmackDown https://t.co/85RMiirXP1

Following the match, Gunther teamed up with Imperium members to set up an attack on Ricochet. However, they were stopped in the path by Braun Strowman, who rushed to the squared circle.

The champion and his entourage escaped the ring while the Monster Among Men encouraged fans to continue cheering for the challenger.

It remains to be seen how Strowman and Ricochet will get along in the coming weeks.

What did you make of the Intercontinental Championship match this week on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes