"Love you (even if you won't publicly admit it back):" WWE star expresses love for Zelina Vega on her birthday

A WWE SmackDown backstage interviewer recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt wish on the birthday of WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega.

27th December marked the 33rd birthday of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Vega. The Latino World Order member celebrated her birthday by posting a picture on social media expressing her honest gratitude. Zelina received tons of warm wishes and love from the WWE Universe on her post, which showed how incredibly popular she is even on social media platforms.

Cathy Kelly also took to Instagram to share her heartfelt wish for Vega. Kelly wrote about the times before arriving at the wrestling company. She also wrote about the moments when they shared the same locker room space and how much she loved her.

Cathy Kelly wrote:

"from going on hikes and crying about how badly we wanted to work at @wwe(emoji) to being in the same lockerroom every week. HAPPY MFing BIRTHDAY @zelinavegawwe!!! love you (even if you won't publicly admit it back)"

Check out the screenshot of Cathy Kelly's Instagram story:

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega opened up on working with Malakai Black

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega opened up on the possibility of her working with her husband, Malakai Black, in the near future.

Vega asserted that she would love to work with Black as he is always a joyful company. She reflected on their efforts to build their dream house and also stated that working alongside each other would be a great opportunity for her.

Vega continued:

"It's not a conversation that happens, but I think it's... any time I can spend extra with my husband [Malakai Black], it always makes me a happier person. So, I mean, I gotta be... We've been trying to build our dream house for like three years and we finally got to see that. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him, for sure, again," Zelina Vega said. [H/T: WrestlingINC]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Zelina Vega in the near future.

