"Love you forever" - Alexa Bliss sends a heartfelt message to husband Ryan Cabrera on their anniversary

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently sent her husband and musician Ryan Cabrera a heartwarming wish on their second wedding anniversary.

Cabrera and Bliss started dating in early 2020 and then surprised fans with the news of their engagement in November. They tied the knot in April, 2022, at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. Time and again the couple has spoken about their feelings for each other on various social media platforms.

Bliss took to her Instagram handle recently to share an affectionate message with her better half on their second wedding anniversary. She said her husband is her "best friend" and a great father to their daughter Hendrix.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend in the whole wide world 🤍 you are the best husband & father to Hendrix. love you forever @ryancabrera"

Alexa Bliss shared an endearing picture with her daughter Hendrix

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss uploaded an adorable picture with her daughter Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, and also shared an update with fans about their lovely bond.

Bliss is currently on maternity leave and is away from the ring to spend time with her daughter and soak in all the joys of motherhood. She and Ryan Cabrera welcomed their baby girl, Hendrix Rouge, on November 27, 2023. She is very active on social media, too, and shares her experiences and joyful moments with fans.

Taking to social media, Bliss posed for a lovely click with her daughter when the family visited Disneyland. She added that this was her princess's first trip to her "castle."

"Took the Princess to see her Castle for the first time(emoji)," wrote Bliss.

It would be interesting to see when Bliss makes her return, and if she will bring about any changes in the dynamics of the current rivalries and championships in WWE.

