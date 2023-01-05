"Love love love" - The Bella Twins react to Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) incredible Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut

The Bella Twins have reacted to Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) NJPW x STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Taking to Instagram, Mone sent a three-word message to break her silence. The post caught the attention of many, including Nikki and Brie Bella, who showcased their support for the former WWE star.

The Bella Twins seemed quite hyped up after Mone's debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, as the twins sent their best wishes to The Boss.

"Love love love!!!" Nikki Bella wrote.

"Let's go!!!!" reacted Brie Bella.

Check out The Bella Twins' reactions to Mercedes Mone's debut:

Despite having retired from in-ring competition a few years ago, The Bella Twins have made sporadic appearances in WWE.

In 2022, the Hall of Famers returned to the squared circle to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Superstars including Cora Jade and Mandy Rose also reacted to Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Mercedes Mone's debut got the entire professional wrestling world talking. Her debut garnered a lot of reactions from stars including Cora Jade, Bayley, and former WWE star Mandy Rose.

Taking to Instagram, Jade, who is currently working under NXT, labeled Mone as the 'GOAT' following her debut. Meanwhile, Rose also showcased her appreciation towards Mone. The former NXT Women's Champion was recently released by WWE after losing her title to Roxanne Perez.

Bayley, who was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome, sent a one-word reaction to showcase her support for Mone on social media.

Check out a few reactions below:

The former Sasha Banks will be in action on February 18th for NJPW x STARDOM, as she is set to challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship.

The Japanese star was victorious over Tam Nakano at the Tokyo Dome but was quickly interrupted by Mone. The CEO will aim to become the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion by ending KAIRI's reign that began at NJPW x STARDOM: Historic X-Over.

Do you think Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) will still have the same impact outside of WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

