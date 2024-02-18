"LOVE MY GIRL SM!!!"- WWE Superstar Zelina Vega showers praise on former heel stable member on social media

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently sent out her appreciation to a fellow SmackDown star.

The star in question is former Damage CTRL member, Dakota Kai. On the following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event live, the heel stable member, Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked Bayley, thus kicking her out of the faction.

Later, The Role Model challenged her former teammate, IYO SKY for a title match at WrestleMania. On the February 9th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kai sided with The Role Model, and thus walked out of Damage CTRL.

Vega and Kai has recently collaborated for a podcast, named 'ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL podcast,' where they talk on a variety of topics including WWE, Anime and many more. Recently, Vega took to social media to react to a fan video of herself and Dakota, as she heaped praise on the latter.

She wrote:

"LOVE MY GIRL SM!!! SERIOUSLY SUCH A GEM OF A HUMAN BEING @IMKINGKOTA"

Check out a screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega opened up about former LWO member Santos Escobar

Latino World Order member Zelina Vega recently shared her honest opinion on her former stablemate Santos Escobar.

While speaking during a Digital Exclusive interview following NXT, Vega called Escobar a 'green-screen gangster' and stated that the latter has no respect for his fellow WWE Superstars.

She further detailed how Esocabar always pretended to be someone who he wasn't:

"Santos is a green-screen gangster if we're really gonna talk about it. Everything that he is, is made up and he has no respect. And as far as Angel goes, I'm sorry, I don't really remember anybody that couldn't make me money."

Check oout the video below:

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for both Vega and Kai going forward.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.