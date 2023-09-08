"Love you sis" - Braun Strowman, Mercedes Mone, and other superstars react to Bray Wyatt's family member's emotional message after tragic death

WWE Superstars and other professional wrestlers have reacted to an emotional message from Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda.

On August 24, 2023, Wyatt, the real-life Windham Rotunda, tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former WWE Champion was one of the biggest creative minds in the world of professional wrestling and was known for his unique characters.

Taking to Instagram, Mika posted an emotional message dedicated to her late brother. In reaction to it, superstars including Braun Strowman, Mercedes Mone, and Natalya responded with heartfelt comments.

Former NWA Women's Champion Kamille also reacted to the post by sending her condolences to Wyatt's sister.

Check out a screengrab of the comments from the superstars:

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long recently spoke about the tribute that Bray Wyatt paid to him

Teddy Long recently spoke about the tribute that Bray Wyatt paid to him without people even realizing it.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he had known Wyatt's father, the legendary Mike Rotunda, for several years. Long said:

"I had known Bray Wyatt ever since he was a baby. Me and Mike Rotunda had a chance to ride together, and when we'd go to Florida, Mike would always bring him to the arena because he lived in Florida. When they came to the arena, they had a rottweiler dog. Big rottweiler. Mike would sit Bray right down in his chair, and he'd sit the rottweiler right beside him, and you couldn't go nowhere near Bray."

Expand Tweet

Long further recalled his memories of meeting Wyatt when he was a baby. He added:

"I remember Bray from when he was a baby, so I had a chance to talk to him when he had grown up, and one night, he used one of my phrases in one of his promos. He said, 'Let me Holla at you, playa!' and I thought about that, so in the last RAW I went to, I had a chance to talk to him, and I mentioned it, and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, Teddy, you know me.' Then I said, 'Just keep me relevant, playa!' and that's it. God, we just lost a young man there way too soon."

During his time in WWE, Wyatt won the Universal Championship and also held the tag team titles.

What is your favorite memory of Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.