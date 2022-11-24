"Love u forever my girl" - Liv Morgan tweets a heartfelt message to 28-year-old WWE Superstar 

Liv Morgan recently underwent a major character change on WWE programming. She seems to have shifted to more of a psychotic character in recent weeks.

However, that didn't prevent the former SmackDown Women's Champion from taking to Twitter to wish Aliyah a happy birthday.

Morgan sent warm wishes and a heartfelt message to the Canadian star on her 28th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful princess @wwe_aliyah I love u forever my girl," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Aliyah recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Gonzalez. The duo captured the tag titles for the first time after they were vacated by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Aliyah and Raquel defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles but eventually lost them back to the Damage CTRL duo after a 14-day title reign.

Liv Morgan's only championship reign in WWE came to an end after losing to Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan has enjoyed a tremendous 2022 so far in WWE. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and also won the prestigious Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the year.

Morgan used the same contract to cash in on Ronda Rousey, beating her at the Money in the Bank premium live event to make history by winning her first-ever title.

She then feuded with Natayla before reigniting her rivalry with The Baddest Woman On The Planet. The duo collided in a rematch at SummerSlam, with Morgan retaining her title in a controversial manner. At the Extreme Rules premium live event, Morgan lost her title to Rousey before she switched up her character.

Sonya Deville has been a target of the 28-year-old's new psychotic gimmick. The two recently faced off in a host of singles matches on SmackDown with Morgan coming out victorious.

