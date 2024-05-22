"LOVE YA MORRE" - Male WWE Superstar reacts to Kayla Braxton's photos from Saudi Arabia

Kayla Braxton is currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event this weekend. Her recent Instagram post featured Otis, who left a six-word message on Braxton's post.

The premium live event will feature numerous top superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, and more. The former Shorty G is the leader of Alpha Academy, alongside Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Tozawa.

On this week's RAW, Gable was once again aggressive towards his stablemates and forced Otis to interfere during his match against Sami Zayn. The 32-year-old could play a major role in the Intercontinental Championship match set to take place at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

On Instagram, Braxton shared a set of photos from her visit to the Red Sea in Jeddah. Reacting to the post, Otis sent a short message to the on-screen WWE personality.

"LOVE YA MORRE MY SPICY PEPPER," wrote Otis.

Check out a screengrab of Otis' post:

Bill Apter believes WWE star Otis could get a push as a babyface

Bill Apter believes Otis could be pushed a babyface. While Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable has turned heel, his stablemates haven't fully committed to the heel turn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Bill Apter predicted Otis to get pushed as a babyface.

"The fans love Otis. They loved him a long time ago when he won the Money in the Bank match. I think they should've just kept him a babyface, they loved him." Apter continued, "I think that Otis is gonna morph into a higher babyface spot. Yeah, they wanna see him. Somebody dropped the ball. They ended it quickly. There's still time to revive it."

Gable will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bronson Reed. The former Tag Team Champion cemented his heel turn after failing to dethrone Zayn on an episode of WWE RAW last month.