“Love you” - Liv Morgan has a message for WWE star

Liv Morgan has not been seen on WWE TV for months now. The former Women’s Champion suffered a dislocated shoulder during a match against Kairi Sane back in June, taking her out of action indefinitely. While the star hasn’t been able to dominate the women’s division, like she used to, she has been quite active on social media, sending messages to a number of stars.
The star recently shared a video on TikTok, sending a two-word message to a WWE star. Morgan called out CJ Perry (f.k.a. Lana) during her video, stating ‘Love You’, which grabbed the attention of millions around the world.
In response to Morgan’s post, CJ Perry also took to Instagram and sent a similar message to the star. You can check out the WWE star’s message below.
Morgan and CJ Perry have met each other in the squared circle before, where the former played a role in Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding ceremony, which led to a massive mixed tag team storyline. The WWE star recently signed a ‘Legends’ contract with the company, which ended up making headlines all around the globe. Fans will have to wait and see if the star makes an in-ring return in the company has well.
When will Liv Morgan return to action?
The WWE Universe has been waiting for the Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan to return to action. The star is seemingly doing well in rehab and might be back in the squared circle in the next few months.
Considering her position on the roster, Morgan might end up returning to reclaim the Women’s World Championship and take back her top spot in the company. Time will tell what the company has in store for the star next.