"Loved our chemistry" - WWE legend heaps praise on her on-screen bond with TNA star Jordynne Grace

WWE Superstar Natalya recently heaped praise on TNA Wrestling star Jordynne Grace following her Royal Rumble match.

Grace made her first appearance on WWE's main roster at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, entering the match at No.5. Lasting for some minutes, Grace was eventually eliminated by former RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Taking to social media, Nattie opened up about her match at the Women's Royal Rumble Match, stating how much she loved her on-screen chemistry with TNA star Grace. She jokingly mentioned that although she had to punch the latter, she did it all in a bid to win the Royal Rumble.

"Loved our chemistry @jordynnegrace (emoji) (Sorry I had to punch you in the head...but it was the rumble and I wanted to win (emoji))," wrote Nattie.

WWE legend Natalya sends heartfelt message to her husband Tyson Kidd

Natalya sent out a heartfelt message to her husband, Tyson Kidd fka TJ Wilson, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Taking to social media, Nattie posted a series of throwback photos with her partner, mentioning how beautiful her journey has been alongside Wilson. She further recalled how she had practiced her first wrestling move - a Dragonrana - on Kidd and stated how grateful she was for her husband's existence.

"Loyalty above all else. @tjwilson711… it’s been such a wild ride. Best is yet to come! 💌 The video on the 3rd slide is the first wrestling move I ever learned, “A Dragonrana” … I gave TJ about ten black eyes learning this move, but he never let me fall and for that I was always grateful🤣," she wrote.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya in the near future.

