"Loved being paired with R-Truth" - Female WWE star on working with 52-year-old veteran

WWE Superstar R-Truth has captured fans with his comedic timing, rapping entrances, and energetic in-ring persona. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently shared some thoughts about working with the 52-year-old veteran.

In 2018, Truth and The Princess of Staten Island formed an unexpected duo in the company. Though initially unplanned, their comedic chemistry and focus on the 24/7 Championship made them fan favorites. They even had a signature "seven-second dance break," which became immediately popular among the WWE Universe. Despite Carmella's desire to continue, the duo was split up due to the Draft.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the 36-year-old star was asked about her 24/7 Championship run alongside R-Truth. The former SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that she enjoyed her on-screen partnership with the current World Tag Team Champion.

"I just loved being paired with R-Truth. He is such a treasure, and he’s such a good person and so fun to be around. It was just full-on shenanigans all the time, whether the cameras were rolling or they weren’t. We just always had fun ideas. We would adlib things that weren’t in the script. And it was just fun to play off each other in that aspect. And I just think you just never knew what to expect. And people were looking forward to seeing what we were going to do. You know, we’re in costumes and disguises and just getting into the most ridiculous situations," Carmella said. (H/T: CVV)

Carmella shares being grateful to her former WWE character which she played alongside R-Truth

The 36-year-old female star further explained that her former persona was unique. Carmella noted that her gimmick with the 52-year-old legend had several layers and that it was important to have that range.

During the same conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion expressed gratitude to WWE for allowing her to work with R-Truth. Carmella added:

"Let me show what I can do with my character, be fun, be silly, have comedic timing, and play off somebody. I think to be able to have that range is so important. Not everyone can do that, and I’m so grateful I was afforded the opportunity to show that side of my character, especially alongside R-Truth." (H/T: CVV)

The Princess of Staten Island's last televised match was against Bianca Belair in March 2023. Her and Corey Graves' first child was born in November 2023. It will be interesting to see if she returns to the squared circle in the coming months.

