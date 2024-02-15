"Loyalty above all else" - 3-time WWE champion sends emotional message to Tyson Kidd on Valentine's Day

Three-time WWE champion Natalya recently shared a series of throwback photos and videos on social media featuring her husband, Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson).

WWE Universe has always adored the beautiful relationship of Kidd and Nattie. The couple started dating in 2001 before getting married in June 2013. From their active presence on social media platforms to an expressive portrayal of their bond, this dynamic duo in the industry has always been open about their journey.

The Queen of Harts recently took to Instagram to express her deep sense of loyalty and gratitude for TJ Wilson. She opened up on how loyalty was the most prominent part of the relationship, above all other things.

"Loyalty above all else. @tjwilson711… it’s been such a wild ride. Best is yet to come! 💌 The video on the 3rd slide is the first wrestling move I ever learned, “A Dragonrana” … I gave TJ about ten black eyes learning this move, but he never let me fall and for that I was always grateful🤣," she wrote.

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya praised female wrestlers collectively ahead of Royal Rumble showdown

Just before the commencement of Royal Rumble 2024, The Queen of Harts took to Instagram to give due credit to the evolution of female wrestlers in WWE.

Natalya wrote that being a part of this journey of such an amazing group of talented women was a moment of honor.

"Different eras, generations, paths and dreams. But all with one goal. After decades of awesome mens’ Royal Rumbles, this was the collective that broke new ground in the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Tonight, another group of incredibly talented women carry on this dream for us. It’s truly been the biggest honor to be a part of every single one."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out of Nattie in the near future.

