"Luck didn't fall in their favor" - Corey Graves names current WWE tag team that failed to redefine the division

WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about the unlucky circumstances behind Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez losing the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Liv and Raquel defeated the formidable duo of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank to reclaim the Women's tag titles. However, their title reign didn't last long, as they lost the gold this past Monday to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

This week on After the Bell, Graves heaped praise on Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. He stated that there were a lot of expectations that Liv and Raquel would have an eventful title reign and redefine the Women's tag team division in WWE. The announcer acknowledged that the duo was just unlucky and hoped that Sonya and Chelsea would elevate the titles now.

"We talked about it a lot, we talked about it to Liv and Raquel. We thought Liv and Raquel were gonna redefine the generation or the division I should say. They tried. Luck didn't fall in their favor. Maybe Chelsea and Sonya are the duo that elevate the titles and make them a valuable addition to Monday Night RAW or SmackDown or wherever they choose to defend them." [17:51 - 18:10]

WWE could still have plans for Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

This past Monday night, Rhea Ripley launched an unprovoked attack on Liv and Raquel. By the time WWE officials rushed to the scene, Rhea had injured Raquel's leg.

Raquel was adamant that she wanted to have the match and went out with Liv to defend the Women's tag titles. However, Chelsea and Sonya focused their attack on Rodriguez's injured leg, taking her out of the equation. They then hit Liv with an Unprettier, followed by a Knee Strike for the win.

Later, Liv Morgan came out and attacked Rhea during the main event, taking her out. It will be interesting to see how this angle plays out and if Raquel or Liv gets a shot at the Women's World Championship.

Do you think we will see a triple threat for the Women's World title at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

