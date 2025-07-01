Ludwig Kaiser breaks silence after El Grande Americano returns on WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser broke his silence after El Grande Americano returned to WWE RAW. He had been absent from TV for weeks, but made an appearance when Penta took out Chad Gable backstage and snapped his arm.

This week, Gable confirmed that he will be sidelined for a while and asked Ivy Nile to step up on American Made by example while their leader is absent. Nile and The Creed Brothers were being interviewed backstage when Grande Americano returned to WWE TV and walked past the American Made trio. Many believed that Gable and Grande Americano were the same person, but tonight the theory was questioned after a noticeable change in the latter's physique was observed.

On X, Kaiser broke his silence and seemingly addressed the rumors of potentially returning as Grande Americano. The 34-year-old appears to be quite clueless about the situation.

"Whats all the fuss about?! #LK," wrote Ludwig Kaiser.

Check out Ludwig Kaiser's post on X:

Grande Americano has made the headlines on a few occasions over the last few months. At WrestleMania 41, he picked up a huge win over Rey Fenix and then shifted his focus to becoming a WWE World Champion.

His journey to becoming a world champion began by qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, he was unsuccessful in winning the prestigious briefcase.

