Ludwig Kaiser claims recent WWE split was his idea

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:14 GMT
Ludwig Kaiser has explained the reason for the breakup (image via WWE)
Ludwig Kaiser has explained the reason for the breakup (image via WWE.com)

Ludwig Kaiser has been absent over the past few months since he took on the role of El Grande Americano on WWE RAW.

Kaiser was once part of Imperium alongside both Gunther and Giovanni Vinci, but after Vinci was kicked out of the group, Kaiser and The Ring General opted to go their separate ways back in December and have since not appeared on-screen together.

As part of a recent interview with Kennt Jeder, Kaiser revealed that it was actually his and Gunther's idea to split.

"I think I have never said this in public, but it was Gunther’s and my idea. You see, Imperium originated in wXw as Ringkampf, even though it was set up differently. We were all on the same level, but with different characters. Timothy Thatcher was the roughneck for the dirty work. I was the arrogant young boy. WALTER (Gunther) was the slaughterer to kill everyone. Imperium was a different dynamic. Gunther was the main guy and I was part of the tag team." [H/T: WrestleTalk]
Gunther and Kaiser have been a tag team for much of their career and the two stars remain close friends outside of the ring as well.

Ludwig Kaiser wanted something for himself and chose to gamble on WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser has been a tag team star behind Gunther for most of his career, and as part of the same interview with Kennt Jeder, he noted that he believed it was time for him to gamble on himself.

“Gunther is insane, he unlocks something in people that only few can. You need to know your place. My job was to make his act better and not take anything away. But at some point you want more and you get to a point where you want more. But if you keep walking behind Gunther, I remain the tag team guy. We realized something needs to change, so we did. Of course there is a risk. But in America you need to bank on yourself and on your skills. You need to have the balls to do that. You will get that chance, you need to use it. I would say for myself I did just that.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The gamble appears to have paid off for Gunther, who is now a former World Champion, but it seems that Ludwig Kaiser has remained in the background and still awaits his shot.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
