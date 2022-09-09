Ludwig Kaiser comments on formation of IMPERIUM on WWE main roster

One of the highlights of Clash at the Castle for NXT fans was the reunification of IMPERIUM on WWE's main roster. Ludwig Kaiser has now commented on the iconic moment from the premium live event.

When Gunther walked out for his Intercontinental Championship defense at the UK show, he was flanked by Kaiser (fka Marcel Barthel) as usual. However, another man joined the two on their journey to the ring, NXT's Giovanni Vinci. The three men originally came together in the now defunct NXT UK to form the dominant faction IMPERIUM. The group did have a fourth member in Alexander Wolfe, who was kicked out of the faction in May 2021 before being released.

In light of the group's return, Kaiser recently took to Twitter to open up about the group's message. Saying -

"We always did what we believe in, all over the globe. Spread the message #TheMatIsSacred #VINCI #GUNTHER #KAISER #IMPERIUM" Ludwig Kaiser tweeted

Vinci was originally supposed to be brought up on the main roster alongside Gunther and Kaiser earlier this year, but Vince McMahon decided against it. He then underwent a gimmick and name change on the development roster.

Has Giovanni Vinci officially rejoined IMPERIUM on the main roster?

Giovanni Vinci's appearance at Clash At The Castle certainly came as a surprise. He joined Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to reform IMPERIUM, evening the numbers before the Intercontinental title match on the show. Many have since wondered whether his appearance in Cardiff was a one-off, or whether has officially been called-up to the main roster.

It looks like Vinci's call-up is permanent. Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that following the clash last Saturday, Giovanni and Kaiser have been listed on WWE's internal roster as a tag team on the SmackDown brand.

Now that the former NXT Tag Team Champions have reunited on the main roster, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to recreate their success on the blue brand. Gunther is already the IC Champion, so if Vinci and Ludwig are successful in capturing the tag team titles in the near future, all IMPERIUM members could be covered in gold.

Would you like to see the faction contend for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell