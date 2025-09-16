Ludwig Kaiser drops major tease following almost four month WWE absence 

Ludwig Kaiser hasn't appeared on WWE TV as himself since May, before Chad Gable was forced to leave screens in order to undergo surgery on an injured shoulder.Kaiser has seemingly taken over the role of El Grande Americano and has recently been joined by two other masked stars, who helped him pick up the win over Dragon Lee last night on WWE RAW.Following the show, Kaiser shared a message on Instagram, which could be a hint that the German star could soon return to RAW.&quot;Keep your eyes and ears open,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaiser's message was to tell the WWE Universe to keep their eyes and ears open, which could be a hint. It's unclear whether he's referring to his character or El Grande Americano, as the story involving several masked stars continues to heat up on RAW.Is Ludwig Kaiser one of the three El Grande Americanos on WWE RAW?Last night on RAW, the WWE Universe was introduced to three El Grande Americanos. While the masked star, who many believe is Ludwig Kaiser, was part of the match with Dragon Lee, two others appeared at ringside and helped to neutralise AJ Styles.Reports suggest that the new duo could be Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, who were a tag team on RAW a few months ago known as New Catch Republic. Bate was injured earlier in the year and has been on the sidelines while he rehabs, while Pete Dunne has been working as a producer backstage.It seems that the duo has found a new place on RAW for the time being, but it will be interesting to see what happens when Chad Gable is finally able to make his return and take back his mask. American Made has also been on WWE TV much less during his time away.